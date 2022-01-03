Mercedes presented the concept Vision EQXX, futuristic model that anticipates the future generation of electric of the Star, and described as “a symbol of our ambition to create the most efficient car“. The sedan impresses with the distinctive design, especially in the area of tail, and for a frontal area that has nothing to do with the language used by Mercedes throughout its history.

From a technological point of view, there are many particularities of the car, which has a strong point in the luxurious interior. The car has been designed to house batteries capable of taking it to a range of over 1000 kilometers on a single charge. To obtain this value, the aerodynamics of the vehicle were carefully designed and great attention was paid to the weight, in order to allow the installation of less ‘capable’ but more efficient batteries. In fact, this value is around 10 kWh per 100 kilometers.

The battery pack operates at 900 volts, thanks to the intervention of High Performance Powertrains (HPP) and in general the experience acquired by the multi-titled Mercedes-AMG team who dominated in F1 from 2014 to 2021. Furthermore the 100 kWh battery, same value as that of the EQS 450+, weighs 495 kilos thanks to a 50% reduction in size. The substantial increase in energy density stems in part from significant advances in anode chemistry, with a higher silicon content. Mercedes would have achieved a high level of integration into the battery pack, creating more space for the cells. The separate compartment for electrical and electronic components, called the OneBox, has also created more space for the cells, with benefits for installation and removal.

Overall, the car weighs 1,750 kilos, which is low for a modern-day electric. It has magnesium wheels, aluminum alloy brake discs, carbon doors and reinforced plastic. One of the goodies is the presence of 117 solar cells that contribute to 25 kilometers of autonomy. The tires are specially designed to extend the range. And aerodynamics have a great responsibility, given that a Cx of 0.17 has been calculated thanks to the contribution of the adjustable rear diffuser, of the ‘on demand’ cooling for the battery. The contribution of 3D printing, which has contributed to the reduction of mass, should not be underestimated.

With an output of around 150 kW, the electric drivetrain, according to Mercedes technicians, has an efficiency of 95%. Here, too, there was the ‘little hand’ of the engineers involved in Formula 1. Power is not from AMG, but luxury is: in the cockpit of the Vision EQXX there is a 47.5-inch 8k touch screen that extends along the entire dashboard.

Steffen Kohl, member of the Mercedes-Benz design team, in reference to the Vision EQXX, said: “It takes the human touch to create something that can inspire people. We wanted the perfect shape, no matter what values ​​we had to achieve. It should be something cool“. The goal is achieved, because the car presented digitally at CES 2022 in Las Vegas is attractive and conveys a welcome sense of novelty.

“The Mercedes Vision EQXX is how we envision the future of electric cars. Just a year and a half ago we started this project which resulted in the most efficient Mercedes-Benz ever built, with an exceptional energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometers. It has a range of over 1,000 kilometers on a single charge using a battery that would also fit in a compact vehicle. The Vision EQXX is an advanced car in many dimensions and even has a striking and futuristic appearance. Emphasize where our whole company is headed: We will build the most desirable electric cars in the world“Said Ola Källenius, chairman of the board of Mercedes.