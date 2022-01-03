In the cars of the future, the presence of recycled material for interiors and body parts will increasingly be present, allowing car manufacturers to respect the ecological standards of the modern world and fueling the circular economy. And sometimes the ways to achieve this will prove much more peculiar and unexpected than expected. From mushrooms to vegan silk, the influence of nature is fully present in the concept Vision EQXX, presented by Mercedes. But there are also materials that were once less noble.

The prototype shown at CES in Las Vegas makes extensive use of recycled waste materials, like bottles PET: they were also used for the coating of the doors. Higher up the designers used Dynamics, material made with 38% recycled PET, to create an enveloping effect that connects the upper edge of the touch screen (which runs along the entire dashboard) with the doors. Material was also used inside the car UBQ: it is a composed mainly of plastic obtained from household waste and municipal landfills. Basically it is obtained from the undifferentiated: inside it can even be gods used diapers. Obviously it is a suitably treated and perfectly safe resource. What an idea, though: who could imagine that from dirty garbage a material suitable for a luxury car can be born?

The interior features a large number of innovative new materials from start-ups around the world. For example, the door handles are made with the Biosteel fiber from AMsilk. This silk-like, high-strength fabric is based on biotechnology and is vegan certified. Another sustainable material that graces the interior of Mercedes Vision EQXX is MyloTM, a kind of vegan skin based on mycelium, mainly composed of ingredients found in nature. This category of materials was used for the details of the seat cushions.

Deserttexinstead, it is a biomaterial made with pulverized cactus fibers, combined with a sustainable bio-based polyurethane matrix. In this combination, the leather has a soft touch finish. The mats are made of 100% bamboo fiber. In addition to being rapidly growing and renewable, this natural raw material “offers an extremely luxurious look and feel,” according to Mercedes. It is not yet known whether these materials will really enter the series production of Mercedes, but it is certainly positive that in Stuttgart they have had the opportunity to evaluate them.