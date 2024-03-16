During its third long-distance efficiency test, Mercedes-Benz's Vision EQXX technology prototype broke previous records, demonstrating that energy efficiency can be maintained even in the most adverse conditions.

Crossing more than 1,000 kilometers between busy cities and open deserts, the vehicle recorded energy consumption of just 7.4 kWh per 100 km, equivalent to around 0.9 liters per 100 km for a petrol car, or 282 MPGe, under temperatures reaching 34 degrees Celsius.

Advanced technology against the challenges of the desert

Markus Schäfer, Chief Technology Officer of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, underlined the importance of the results obtained in terms of future development of energy efficiency technologies. The Vision EQXX systems operated flawlessly despite the challenges posed by desert heat and dust. This milestone is a further step towards demonstrating that electric mobility is ready to conquer global markets.

From the Mercedes-Benz Center in Riyadh to the brand center in Dubai

The journey began at the Mercedes-Benz Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and concluded at the Mercedes-Benz Brand Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The 1,010km journey was completed in 14 hours and 42 minutes, with the Vision EQXX arriving at its destination with 309km of range remaining, traversing city traffic and long stretches of desert.

Thermal management and solar roof: innovations under the sun

Advanced thermal management and solar roof were two key pieces of technology tested during the trip. The on-demand thermal management system kept the electric drivetrain and cabin at optimal temperatures, while the solar roof, equipped with 117 solar cells, produced 1.8 kWh of energy, extending the range by approximately 24 km. These innovations highlight the potential of solar technologies for electric mobility.

Energy Efficiency: a team effort

Energy efficiency does not just depend on technology, but also on the skill of the driver. The driving team used an intelligent efficiency assistant which, based on a wide range of data, suggests the most efficient driving style in real time, demonstrating how the synergy between man and machine can optimize energy consumption.

A Global Ambassador for electric mobility

The Vision EQXX, more than two years after its presentation, continues to prove its worth as a pioneer of electric technology, covering significant distances in real-life conditions. With an elegant design and an extremely low drag coefficient, it represents an ideal ambassador for efficiency and luxury in electric mobility, highlighting the importance of energy efficiency for global electrification.