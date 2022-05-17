Two more days and Mercedes will finally remove the veils from Vision AMG. In recent days, the CEO of the house of the Star, Ola Kallenius, had announced that the debut of the new high-performance electric concept car would take place this week, without however specifying on which day. Day that was made official by the head of design of Mercedes, Gorden Wagenerwho through his Instagram profile added: “Get ready for the new Vision AMG high-performance electric showcar”. Recall that the Vision AMG will anticipate a production electric sports car that will debut by 2025.

At the moment no technical details of the model have been definitively revealed by Mercedes, other than that it will be based on one new electrical architecture completely designed from scratch. Only last year the German company announced that it would launch three exclusively electric platforms in 2025, with the aim of going all-in on this type of power supply: in recent days Kallenius has reiterated this intention again, describing it as a key move. for “To create the electricity market and not wait for it to be created”. We’ll see if next week, unveiling this mysterious battery-powered concept car, Mercedes will reveal more details on the production model that will debut in 2025: the appointment is set for May 19th.