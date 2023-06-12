New master

Today more than ever Max Verstappen is the symbolic man of the new Red Bull ‘dynasty’. The Dutchman won two world titles, in 2021 and 2022, thus breaking the hegemony of successes of Mercedes which had lasted since 2014. This year the Dutchman is already sailing safely at the top of the world championship standings and – barring upheavals which now they don’t seem predictable – he seems to already have a large part of the third consecutive title in hand. In the past though, before signing with the Red Bull family and making his F1 full-time debut at the start of the 2015 season, Verstappen had been close to the Mercedes team.

The regret

The agreement between the parties – which in hindsight could have upsetting the history of Formula 1 as we have experienced it in recent years – it was never achieved, because Mercedes – unlike Red Bull – did not have a ‘B team’ in which to grow Verstappen, allowing him to make his debut in Formula 1 at the same time. Interviewed by American TV ESPNthe current team principal of the Brackly stable, Toto Wolff, has acknowledged that he has the regret not being able to bring the current #1 under his wing of Formula 1.

Impossible deal

“I spoke to Jos and Huub Rothengatter [manager di Jos Verstappen durante la sua carriera in F1] when they came to my office in Brackley, it was late 2013/early 2014. We then spoke again when Max and Jos visited me at my home in Vienna. We spent a few hours discussing his future. If I regret losing Max? Certainly Wolff admitted. but that was not an option at the time. We had two drivers that I was extremely happy with, Nico and Lewis, and when Nico left [alla fine della stagione 2016]Valtteri [Bottas] was the option and Max wasn’t even available anymore”.

Failed Dream Team

In fact, towards the end of the 2014 season, Verstappen had already made an agreement with Red Bull, playing a free test session at Suzuka and subsequently signing a starting contract with Toro Rosso for the 2015 season. different we could have seen Verstappen and Hamilton challenge each other in the same teamwith the same machine. “If Max and Lewis together would have worked? Maybe not – Wolff underlined in conclusion – but Lewis has always been a Mercedes man, so I never needed to ask myself this difficult question from an organizational point of view. Everything happens for a reason. I already had two riders in the team, no agreement with a junior team and therefore it was clear that the option with Toro Rosso was what [i Verstappen] they had to do. And they did well“.