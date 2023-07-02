According to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, Verstappen took revenge on Lewis Hamilton yesterday.

Formula 1 is working on an extra filled program this weekend and we will know that. A lot has already happened in the sessions we have seen so far. A great performance by Hulkenberg, for example, who shows that his talent is still there and deserves the stage that may never come. The German makes mincemeat of Magnussen and with that secretly indirectly also a bit of Mick Schumacher.

A dominant Max who apparently can only take P1. Albeit with a little hassle with his teammate in the Sprint. A changeable Mercedes and Ferrari, which are fast at times but then suddenly not at all. And a constant Aston Martin, which unfortunately is constantly around P4 and P5 and doesn’t really seem to be able to make the next step forward.

However, one remained unexposed until today flash point in an ‘old’ rivalry. It seems like a long time ago, but in 2021 there was the changing of the guard. Verstappen took over from Hamilton as the man of F1. The yardstick by which all others can/should measure themselves. At the time, this was an extremely exciting year-long battle. But since then, Hamilton and Mercedes have played a supporting role.

Yet the two met again yesterday on the track, in qualifying for the Sprint. Hamilton ‘ruined’ a fast lap for Max by going slow in the closing corners in preparation for a fast lap of his own. Verstappen passed HAM, but then kept the clapper on so that Hamilton’s first corner went to the galleys. The Brit didn’t get through shootout 1, or SQ1 if you will.

Given Mercedes’ inconsistency, it wasn’t even very big news. But for Toto Wolff, it was. He speaks at Sky Sports F1 of a ‘revenge action’ by Max:

The error originated on our end. The communication between us and Lewis didn’t give him the right information to pull over for Max. I don’t think anyone wants to get in someone else’s way. If you do that there will always be a penalty, so that was certainly not the goal. On the other hand, the turn one incident was an act of revenge. Max’s only goal was to ruin Hamilton’s lap. One action was intentional, the other was not. Toto Wolff, it’s all still high

Whose deed.

This article Mercedes: “Verstappen took revenge on Hamilton” appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Mercedes #Verstappen #revenge #Hamilton