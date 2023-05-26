Spotlight on the W14 ‘B’

In the location that makes glamor and glitz its characteristic element, Monte Carlo, this Friday the spotlight was all for Mercedes. Among the narrow streets of the Principality, in fact, the Brackley team presented the eagerly awaited ‘B’ version of W14. The updates have been many and visible, starting with the new ‘Red Bull-style’ side pods, which represent the clean and definitive break with the much-discussed ‘zero sidepods’ single-seater concept.

Uninspiring results

The response of the stopwatch, however, was certainly not unforgettable. In PL2the most significant session of this day for the type of conditions faced on the track by the riders and for the time, Lewis Hamilton was in fact not able to go beyond the sixth fastest time, beaten not only by Verstappen, Alonso and the two Ferraris, but also by Lando Norris’ McLaren. The reigning seven-time world champion, however, took away the satisfaction of standing in front of Sergio Perez’s second Red Bull.

Trust Wolff

Even more complicated was Friday’s George RussellAlone 12th at the end of the second work shift. Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, however, he showed himself smiling at the end of the day in front of the televisions. Interviewed by SkyGermanythe Viennese manager highlighted how all the upgrades we have actually workedalthough the response given by the lap time does not show it so clearly. “At least the update didn’t make the machine any worse than it was before – explained Wolff – this is a good sign for Monaco. The machine doesn’t do anything we don’t like“.

There was no shortage of one encouragement towards Russellclearly outclassed today by Hamilton in the direct lap comparison: “George needs a few more laps – added the CEO of the Brackley team – the important thing is that you improve and in qualifying he’s in top form, so I’m not worried. We also used two different set-ups in FP2 and now we have found something that also goes in George’s direction”he concluded.