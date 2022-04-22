The Imola event does not present itself as a particularly favorable occasion for the introduction of vast packages of updates. The Sprint Race format implies in fact only one free practice session available to the teams before the entry into force of the parc fermé, thus forcing them to exploit as much time as possible on the track to concentrate on the set-up work, without great margins to evaluate the behavior of novelties in the car. Furthermore, in the specific case of Mercedes, the difficulty in reconstructing the correlation between track data and the wind tunnel invites a cautious approach to development, not being able to count on the certainty of having reliable tools with which to make updates that once on the track they behave according to expectations.

For these reasons, Mercedes made some minimally invasive modifications to the car at the Santerno, with a low risk of compromising its overall behavior. During the static display of the cars in the pit lane, the team illustrated the innovations present on the W13 for the Imola event. In the center of the car, on each side of the passenger compartment they have been affixed two downwash profiles curved downwards, but contrary to what one might think at first sight, their function is not to direct the flows downwards to channel them into the bottom in order to generate load. On the contrary, the team emphasized its function of conveying air to the radiator outlets, so as to reduce the openings of the side grilles on the bodywork, improving the cleanliness of the flows around the car body.

Remaining in the central part of the car, they register the thinning of the appendages supporting the mirrors and the fairing profile of the side impact structure. Mercedes described these interventions as reducing the risk of flow detachment from surfaces.

Moving towards the rear, the end part of the bottom in front of the wheels has been slightly raised, increasing the generation of load and consequently the stability of the rear axle. Brackley’s team finally said they had upgraded the diffuser side bulkheads.







However, the aerodynamic refinements developed for Imola have a limited impact on the behavior of the car, which instead needs more incisive updates. The double elimination in Q2 in qualifying, net of the complicity of the bad timing of exposure of the red flag, confirms the persistence of the chronic problems that afflict the car. For the team it will be a priority to solve the correlation problems, to regain confidence in the design tools and trace the next steps of development with confidence.