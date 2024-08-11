Mercedes-Benz has chosen the iconic setting of Pebble Beach Automotive Week 2024 to present to the world the new Mercedes-Maybach SL,

a car that embodies luxury and innovation, confirming the tradition of the German brand as a synonym for automotive excellence. This event, among the most important in the international automotive panorama, represents an unmissable opportunity for luxury car enthusiasts and collectors from all over the world.



The new Mercedes-Maybach SL presents itself as the pinnacle of refinement and technology, with a design that combines classic elegance with modern, cutting-edge solutions. The car will be unveiled during the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, an event that has always celebrated the art of the automobile and timeless design.

In addition to the SL, Mercedes-Benz has brought other rarities from its extraordinary automotive heritage to Pebble Beach. Among them are the 1970 C 111-II, an experimental car equipped with a Wankel engine that inspired generations of enthusiasts, and the 1932 Maybach Zeppelin DS 8, a symbol of an era in which luxury was synonymous with power and prestige. Both vehicles represent the brand’s deep connection with innovation and engineering excellence.

2024 also marks the 130th anniversary of Mercedes-Benz’s involvement in motorsport, an anniversary that the brand is celebrating at Pebble Beach with a series of special initiatives. Among these, the presentation of an exclusive version of the Mercedes-AMG GT3, produced in just 13 units and destined to become a true cult object among collectors, stands out. This special model draws inspiration from the most glorious eras of Mercedes-Benz motorsport, combining extreme performance with a unique and sophisticated design.

Another gem from Mercedes-Benz Classic brought to Pebble Beach is the 1955 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R, the car that allowed Juan Manuel Fangio to win the Formula 1 World Champion title. This car is a symbol of the brand’s technical excellence and legendary victories in international competitions.

Pebble Beach Automotive Week It is also enriched by the presence of the 1924 two-litre Mercedes Targa Florio, a car that marked a milestone in the history of motor racing, winning the famous Sicilian race. Restored with the utmost care by the technicians of the Mercedes-Benz Classic Center, this car represents an extraordinary example of the brand’s dedication to preserving its historical heritage.

No less important is participation of the new Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Edition Nordic Glow, a special edition created specifically for the American market and presented for the first time at Pebble Beach. This exclusive version, enriched by the options of the MANUFAKTUR customization program, stands out for its unique details and its refined character, which makes it perfect for a demanding clientele and lovers of luxury.

The Tour d’Eleganceone of the highlights of Pebble Beach Automotive Week, will feature the Targa Florio and the C 111-II, which will lead the procession of historic cars through some of California’s most spectacular landscapes, including the famous 17-Mile Drive and Highway 1 to Big Sur.

The 2024 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance It will therefore be a unique opportunity to admire these legendary cars, which have marked the history of world motoring, and to discover the latest news from a brand that continues to dictate the rules of luxury and innovation. Mercedes-Benz, with its extraordinary legacy and its constant commitment to the pursuit of excellence, confirms itself once again as the undisputed leader in the automotive world.

The event will conclude with the highly anticipated “Best of Show” award, an award that in 2023 went to a Mercedes-Benz 540 K Special Roadster, confirming the German brand’s dominance in the prestigious competition. With 10 “Best of Show” titles under its belt, Mercedes-Benz is the most successful brand in the history of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, a record that testifies to its continued ability to innovate and captivate audiences around the world.