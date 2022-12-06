Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the most powerful S-Class ever. The new S63 E Performance relies not only on a series of technologies inherited from F1, but also on a 4.0-litre V8 hybridized thanks to the presence of an electric motor mounted on the rear axle: the combined power delivered by the propulsion unit thus rises to 791 hpallowing the new AMG S63 E Performance to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and to reach a limited top speed of 250 km/h (it can be increased to 290 km/h thanks to the AMG Driver package).

In conjunction with the hybrid powertrain appears a 13.1 kWh battery, which guarantees a zero-emission range of 33 kilometres. From a mechanical point of view, as standard, this new AMG boasts air suspension with electromechanical anti-roll bars, adaptive dampers, rear axle steering, carbon ceramic brakes and active engine mounts, all elements that make this luxury sedan a real trump card for sportiness of Mercedes. Aesthetically speaking, however, it steals the show new Pan-American grillewhich is added to a renewed front bumper with large side air intakes, trapezoidal tailpipes arranged on both sides of a diffuser, forged alloy wheels measuring up to 21″ in diameter (the standard ones are 20″) and “S63” badging with red accents located in the rear.

The renewal of the model has extended to the interior of the passenger compartment, where a large central display dedicated to the MBUX infotainment system appears (Mercedes has also installed two behind the front seats so that the rear passengers can use them) in addition to the digital instrument cluster positioned behind the steering wheel. Also new for the AMG steering wheel, accompanied by a Dynamic Select dial that allows the driver to choose between four levels of regenerative braking and seven driving modes, and for the seats, which feature bespoke AMG upholstery and stitching, as well as AMG logos on the headrests. The package of driving assistance systems is as rich as ever, while the autonomous driving system Level 3 Mercedes Drive Pilotwhich is already available to order on the regular S-Class in Germany (and will soon be rolled out to other markets), won’t be available on the new AMG S63 E Performance until several months after its departure.