For a Lewis Hamilton that continues its silence, there is a Mercedes that makes noise again. Brackley’s team has indeed started its engines for the 2022 season, as this video testifies.

The firing up of the new power unit gave team principal Toto a smile Wolff after the disappointment of Abu Dhabi and the inevitable controversies. The Austrian is closely following the birth of the W13 – this is how the car for next season is already called by the official Mercedes bodies. This is a project that is taking shape these days with the construction of the body.

The Brackley team expects the W13 to fully collect the amazing legacy of its predecessors, despite the regulatory changes giving the possibility to cancel distances and create new ones.