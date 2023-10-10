Mercedes increases turnover

There Mercedes he gets rich even without winning. In a disappointing two-year period in terms of results on the track (the W13 and W14 won only one race out of 39) the financial results referring to last year show a green of over 89 million pounds. This is demonstrated by the official documents submitted to the British companies register.

In 2022, Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited generated revenue of £474.5 million and a profit of 89.7 million, despite the fact that last year represented the decline in performance and results with the change in sporting regulations. Compared to 2021, after eliminating administrative and tax costs, Mercedes made almost 20 million more in profit.

The Mercedes group was also able to take advantage of a sponsorship from Ineos which rose to 42 million in 2022, while that of Athena Racing (supported by Ineos itself for its development work on the America’s Cup of sailing) was increased by 12.8 million.

Red Bull is smiling too

If Mercedes records a positive sign, imagine Red Bull, who won the title in 2022 and destroyed the competition this year. Again with reference to last year, in Milton Keynes there was an increase in turnover of almost 40 million pounds compared to 2021. The overall turnover for 2022 is 278 million, 39.7 more than in 2021. The profit gross rose to 24.8 million, more than triple compared to the 2021 figure (8.1 million).