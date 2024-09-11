Mercedes third force

Arriving in Monza as one of the big favourites for the victory – especially after the triumph at Spa – Mercedes disappointed in comparison with the Temple of SpeedThe team led by Toto Wolff in fact, it limited itself to fighting against a Red Bull that was not in particularly good shape, closing the weekend as the third force on the track. However, expectations are different in view of Baku and Singapore: two city tracks with many 90-degree corners but at the same time very fast and treacherous. According to the Austrian manager, an opportunity to reverse the trend and return to fighting at the top, at the levels shown before the long break in August.

Toto Wolff Speaks

“Let’s go to Baku – explains the Mercedes team principal on the eve of the Azerbaijan GP weekend – with the aim of achieving a better performance than we achieved in Zandvoort and Monza. Both races were difficult for us. Our pace was not as good as before the summer break and many of our rivals made a step forward. In both weekends we showed only occasional good pace, but we were not able to perform consistently. Since then We have spent time analyzing the reasons for this situation and now we have the opportunity to demonstrate that everything necessary has been done to learn and improve. Both in view of this weekend in Azerbaijan, and for the following week in Singapore”.

Forget Zandvoort and Monza

The positive note for Wolff is that both of the next two tracks have characteristics that are somewhat similar to each other, but with several differences compared to Zandvoort and Monza, the last two tracks where Lewis Hamilton and George Russell struggled: “Both are challenging street circuits. The asphalt is bumpy, there are several low-speed and 90-degree corners, but there are also plenty of high-speed sections. They represent a very different test from those we faced in Holland and Italy.. The traditional European part of the season is now behind us and we have eight races to go before the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi. We are focused on finishing the season in the best possible way. There are still many GPs and we will fight for every possible point, starting this weekend in Baku.”.