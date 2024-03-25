by VALERIO BARRETTA

Wolff doesn't go to Suzuka

Mercedes will fly to Suzuka without Toto Wolff. For the leader of the Brackley wall, this is a planned absence with a view to saving energy in a championship that has never been so intense, as reported by the agency PAand it is clearly not linked to Mercedes' disappointing performances at the start of the season.

Wolff, who lives in the Principality of Monaco, will be connected remotely for the entire race weekend in Japan (5-7 April): his duties on the circuit will be divided between the seniors “on site” of the Brackley team.

No Suzuka, and that's three in a row

The Austrian, curiously, also missed Suzuka in 2023 and 2022. Last year the reason concerned a knee operation which also forced him to miss Qatar. Jérôme D'Ambrosio replaced him: it is not a given that it will happen again in Suzuka, as the Belgian seems destined to leave the team at the end of the year.

Disappointing start

There is no doubt that this is the most difficult period of Wolff's management, which began in 2013 and was studded with victories. Mercedes made a mistake with the car for the third consecutive year, losing precious time, engineers to the competition, and above all the leadership in F1. The Austrian questioned his role within the team for the first time. However, being not only team principal but also a shareholder of the team, walking away would be very complicated.