The CEO of the Mercedes group, Ola Kallenius, gave news that cannot be uniquely placed among the good ones or the bad ones. The top executive of the Stuttgart company has indeed said that the electric cars produced by the brand are “virtually sold out” given the very high demand from customers and a parallel shortage of materials.

According to Automotive News reports, Kallenius said: “We are doing everything we can to deliver the cars to customers, and as fast as possible. The demand for electric cars is higher than we have in terms of the materials to build them. Customer response to electrified cars has been overwhelmingly positive“. To satisfy everyone in a short time, more supplies of material would therefore be needed.

In short, the demand is high, and this can only be good for the future Mercedes ready to become all electric. But there is something really wrong with the supply chain. Indeed, more things do not add up: the chip crisis, Covid, the war in Ukraine and the radical change of the cars themselves, from almost completely mechanical vehicles to cars full of electronics. Mercedes, like other brands, currently fails to keep up with the number of people who have applied for battery-powered cars. When these types of customers increase in the future, will the automotive industries be able to react?