Needless to insist that they are bad times for the economy and the recovery appears complex in the short term. The automotive industry is one of the most affected due to the coronavirus crisis, its products represent an important load for most buyers. It is because of that large companies adjust their budgets and the mighty German Daimler group wants to do it also in the Game destined for Formula 1 with his Mercedes team.

This has been confirmed Ola Källenius, CEO of the company, in statements to the TV6 network: “The financial burden that Formula it will be cut in half over the next three years. In this sense, our objective for the competition is more aggressive than in other areas of the company ”.

The positive side of this statement is that endorses the continuity of Mercedes at the grand prix, thus clearing the doubts about it that had arisen in the last times. “We have no reason to withdraw from F1, It would be as if Bayern Munich abandoned football, ”Källenius commented on the matter.

In any case, the budget reduction it shouldn’t be a major problem for the hegemonic team of Formula 1. Starting next year, a budget limit for equipment of 145 million dollars (about 133 million euros), with the objective of match available resources for all of them and, consequently, incentivize competitiveness.

Considering that last year Mercedes F1 budget was around 430 million dollars (366 million euros), the halving that Daimler now proposes will continue to more than cover spending needs of the team.