“Where can I improve? Tell me what to do “. Lewis Hamilton’s trusted engineer, Peter Bonnington, for the first time was unable to give directions to his driver: “Lewis, we’re losing on the straights”.

It was not a declaration of surrender, but it looks like us, the realization that today on the Red Bull Ring there was little to do against Max Verstappen and Red Bull. It is a real reversal, the one offered by the 2021 World Championship, in which the team that for years has constantly complained about the lack of horses (first with Renault and then with Honda itself in 2019 and 2020) has a power unit at the height of the competition, namely Mercedes.

Hamilton, skilled in front of the microphones as on the track, from the French Grand Prix (race in which the second PU Honda of the season debuted) summarizes the performance of Red Bull in a greater availability of horses, a variable that would explain the graphs that confirm Verstappen more fast on all stretches.

True? It’s not for sure. Honda has caught up with Mercedes in terms of engine performance, but it is also true that Hamilton and Bottas are far from the top speed of Lando Norris, second overall in the speed trap with the same power unit.

The lack of speed can be determined by many factors, and perhaps in the Mercedes team rather than looking at Honda progress they must find the solution on the basic characteristics of the W12.

Beyond the technical motivations, today Hamilton is familiarizing himself with the role of luxury challenger, an unusual role for Lewis. In today’s qualifying session, which the world champion finished in third place behind Bottas, Hamilton tried everything he could, planning three ‘runs’ in Q3 with as many sets of new soft. Something never done before, because Mercedes had never been in this position since 2014.

Faced with the impossibility of securing pole position, Hamilton dared too much, ending up making a mistake in the last lap. A situation that could have cost him the front row if Bottas hadn’t had to put up against the three penalty positions remedied yesterday.

“When they told me I had three sets available for Q3 I decided to use them – explained Lewis – but when I came out with the last set I had to pass many cars that were moving slowly because I was afraid that the tires would cool, and to do this I had to get out of the way by collecting a lot of dirt. After I launched, I was already one tenth slower at Turn 1, which became two at Turn 3. At that point I tried something risky to make up for the lost time but it didn’t work ”.

“In the analyzes made last night we saw that they (Red Bull) are two and a half tenths ahead of the race pace – continued Hamilton – today we gave everything we could, and tomorrow I don’t think we will have enough pace to be able to make difficult life. But it could rain, who knows… “.

In a difficult moment for Mercedes, one of the positive aspects that emerged is the compactness between the two drivers. Hamilton had made it clear on Thursday that he wanted to continue working with Bottas, and today it was Valtteri who revealed how work with his teammate is progressing.

“By working together we are discovering a lot about the car – explained Bottas – in these situations you try many setup solutions and it’s easy to lose your way. We have a very tough battle ahead this season, but we are sharing everything to try to improve the situation ”.

A situation that at the moment is obviously not dramatic, but that Bottas himself defined difficult, because those two tenths that are missing to undermine Verstappen, Mercedes is looking for them everywhere without finding them.

The car has obviously improved, but no more than the progress made by Red Bull itself, a nerve-wracking obstacle course for the parties involved but exciting for those who follow Formula 1.

“One thing is certain, tomorrow we will do everything possible to play it”, concluded Hamilton. This is a certainty, but ‘everything possible’ is not necessarily sufficient.