The 2023 edition of CES in Las Vegas is full of news for the home of the star. Mercedes has in fact announced the arrival by the end of the year of the automatic lane change system for models on the North American market, an important advance in the field of second-level autonomous driving. Even more relevant are the news regarding the development of level three autonomous driving, with the German brand announcing the presentation of the application for certification to allow the use of the DRIVE PILOT system on the road in Nevada and California.

As it is conceived, at present the Mercedes autopilot can be exploited in specific contexts. On appropriate highway sections and with heavy traffic, the autopilot can be engaged up to a legally limited speed of 60 km/h. The DRIVE PILOT takes full responsibility for driving, allowing the driver to relax or make the most of the journey time. The house of the star, for example, hypothesizes the scenario of a worker who can take advantage of the journey by car to attend work meetings. This practice is already widespread among motorists all over the world, but being able to make phone calls and meetings without sacrificing attention while driving is an important improvement in safety conditions for the driver and for other vehicles.

Mercedes has already applied to have the DRIVE PILOT system certified for use on the road in Nevada, and has already received approval. The certificate of conformity is expected in the next couple of weeks, with the home of the star expecting California to follow shortly. The German brand would become like this the first manufacturer to offer third-level autonomous driving on the US market, an important milestone in the development of this technology, accelerating its market diffusion on a global scale.