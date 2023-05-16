The future of Mercedes-Benz will be fully electric. And not just for what concerns the car range: the division Vans of the Stella group announced that starting from 2026 all new concept medium and large vehicles developed by the company will be built on the new modular platform VAN.EAwhich will contribute to the achievement of the company’s ambitions, which aims for an electric vehicle share of up to 20% by 2026 and over 50% by 2030.

Big ambitions

A choice which, explains Mathias Geisen, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans, “allows us to consolidate our medium and large vehicles into a single architecture and significantly reduce the complexity of our product portfolio”. A platform that therefore quite clearly reaffirms the aspiration of Mercedes-Benz Vans to be “Lead in Electric“: thanks to it, the company aims to reduce variants of the EV portfolio by more than half compared to current internal combustion engine vehicles, while still covering the same use cases for customers.

The VAN.EA platform

They think about composing this new electrical architecture three modules: the front one consists of the electric propulsion unit and the front axle, and is the same in all the VAN.EA variants; the central one is instead able to balance the length of the vehicle, and houses the standardized battery container inside which high-voltage batteries with different capacities are installed; finally, the rear one will be available both in the version with electric motor for the four-wheel drive variants and without electric motor for the front-wheel drive variants. “Based on these three modules, VAN.EA enables a clear differentiation between private and commercial vehiclesas well as maximum synergy”explains Mercedes-Benz Vans.

Business matter

The electrification strategy promoted by Mercedes-Benz Vans will lead the company for the first time to introduce in the United States and China medium-sized luxury private electric vehicles. A well-targeted business issue, therefore, given that few manufacturers to date have decided to focus on the electric even as regards heavy vehicles. “According to the ‘electric only’ strategy, VAN.EA was developed from the ground up as a purpose-built electric vehicle, taking full advantage of the new technology – commented Andreas Zygan, Head of Development Mercedes-Benz Vans – Our goal of over 50% BEV share by 2030 goes hand in hand with a significant reduction of CO2 emissions throughout the life cycle of new vehicles”.