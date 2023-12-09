The pursuit of performance with ground effect Formula 1 cars can be compared to a three-point agenda interconnected, never disconnected from each other nor completely separable. In the first two years of the new regulations, however, a scale of priorities has emerged, at the top of which is the containment of porpoising for reasons of safety, drivability and pilot health. Once a fair amount of mastery has been achieved, the objective becomes to improve the absolute performance of the car in terms of peak load and aerodynamic efficiency.

Last point, but not least, is the sustainability of the performance, in the sense of the ability to sustain maximum competitiveness for as long as possible. The challenge involves reducing aerodynamic sensitivity to external agents, widening the range of conditions in which performance remains at its peak and giving the car a character in tune with the drivers’ preferences. And it is precisely on these points that Mercedes appears to be lagging behind its direct challengers at the end of 2023.

Double false start

The current ‘delay’ on Mercedes’ agenda is dragged on by the enormous porpoising problems suffered in 2022. George Russell’s victory in Brazil at the end of the season encouraged the team to continue on the path of narrow bellies – the zeropods concept – which however, for although complementary to the problem, they were not the main cause of the poor competitiveness at the beginning of 2023. The chronic porpoising of 2022 was in fact born from a car that is conceptually too lowwhich had to give up a good part of its downforce to rise and prevent bounces.

For 2023 the team decides to set a taller single-seater, which does not have to sacrifice too much performance when conditions require increasing ground clearance. For the same year, FIA approved the changes to the technical regulations which, by raising the edge of the bottom by 15 mm and raising the minimum section of the diffuser, reduce the sensitivity of cars to porpoising. After an internal debate, Mercedes still chooses to continue on the path of the tall car. The competition, however, taking advantage of the new regulations, takes advantage of the situation to lower the ground clearance and release more load.

At the beginning of 2023, Mercedes finally found itself in control of porpoising, but with the need to find load and improve the performance of a W14 that was too high. The solution would be to descend with the heights, but the operation is complex for a twofold reason. The first is aerodynamic instability, as bringing the bottom closer to the ground would trigger porpoising again. At the same time, it is necessary to turn lower adapt the suspension mechanicsto stabilize the bottom and the chassis without them impacting the asphalt.

The second point

Mercedes dedicates the 2023 season to resolution of the second item on the agenda: finding performance, i.e. downforce, without compromising the work done to keep porpoising under control. The first turning point is the Monaco package: the bellies of the W14 begin to resemble the sloping ones of the Red Bull, but the bodywork is only a small part of the change. In describing the new package, in fact, James Allison cites among the objectives “platform control”, that is, stabilizing the car at a constant height to get closer to the ground. Thus one makes its debut on the W14 new front suspensionwhich accentuates the anti-pitch kinematics and reduces the car’s oscillations during braking.

The objectives cited by Allison for the new package include balance and aerodynamic load, fundamental ingredients for performance, which in fact have already improved since the excellent race in Barcelona. Federico Albano’s data confirms this the leap in efficiency, i.e. the relationship between load and forward resistance. On the other hand, the increase in load inevitably causes greater aerodynamic resistance, often placing the W14 in difficulty in a straight line. The new Spa package and the Austin fund continue the transformation of Mercedes, which at the end of 2023 manages to run significantly closer to the ground than at the beginning of the year, releasing more load and expressing better performance.

Objective consistency

After two years, Mercedes finds itself at a point where it is able to manage porpoising and express performances at the level of McLaren and Ferrari, at times not even far from Red Bull. Ferrari’s journey it was in some ways parallel and anticipated compared to that of Mercedes. In fact, the Cavallino has gained good control of porpoising since mid-2022, directing its efforts for 2023 on improving absolute performance. The SF-23 in fact denotes discrete peaks of competitiveness, as demonstrated by the seven pole positions. However, due to an operating window that is too narrow, Ferrari is inconsistent and performance is often far from its maximum potential. The efforts during the year are aimed at resolving what has been described, with the Scuderia progressing and getting closer to ticking the ‘third point’ on the agenda.

Precisely on this last point, Mercedes appears to be trailed by its rivals at the end of the season. The inconsistency of the W14 doesn’t so much concern the race pace, which in some Grands Prix is ​​instead the second best in the class. Brackley’s problem is instead a problem of unpredictability of the car, sometimes failing to understand the needs and responses to the set-up adjustments. Toto Wolff’s summary is emblematic: “The car is still so sensitive and difficult to tune that we need more sessions [di prove] to get to the bottom of it. […] Weekends with the Sprint are not the best for us, precisely because the car is such a ‘diva’.” Slow starts are a recurring theme, with Mercedes falling behind several times on Friday, before leaping forward on Saturday. There are also balance and handling problems. One of the chronic difficulties during the year, for example, is a car that is too reactive when entering a corner, and then lacks rotation at the apex.

Works in progress

As the season progressed, Mercedes showed progress in terms of consistency and driveability, managing to better predict the car’s responses. “We know what the car needs to maximize performance. In the last five races the structure remained practically the same”, Russell’s words at the Qatar Grand Prix, indicative of an increasingly less experimental approach. Finally, the Austin surface, in addition to providing aerodynamic load, increases Hamilton’s confidence in the car, improving the stability of the rear in the fastest corners. Andrew Shovlin also assures that the objectives of the 2024 project will be in line with the requests of the pilots.

However, the season finale is not exempt from alarm bells, which indicate that the third point on the agenda is far from being satisfied. In Brazil, thanks to the sprint race format, Mercedes was the author of a colorless race, fighting with a car outside its operating window and therefore aggressive on the tyres. Toto Wolff’s reaction to Hamilton’s elimination in Q2 in Abu Dhabi then reveals all the frustration mixed with impotence in always having to look for an explanation, betraying a car that is still enigmatic. The 2024 Mercedes, in addition to guaranteeing a leap in performance, will have the arduous task of ensuring predictability and consistency of performance at the same time.

The words of James Allison released in are also sobering Racecar Engineeringasked why the team couldn’t satisfy the pilots’ requests earlier regarding seat position and driving style: “When we were stuck with porpoising, all we could do was fix it, because that was problem number one, two and three. We weren’t good enough to be able to listen to what they were telling us.” The technical director thus confirms the absolute priority assigned in the past to the containment of porpoising. The accumulated delay in the period spent ticking off the first point on the agenda is still dragging on today, placing Mercedes slightly behind its direct rivals at the end of the season. A dynamic that Toto Wolff was already perfectly aware of at the beginning of the season: “We have twelve months of development left, the ones we spent solving the problems in 2022”.