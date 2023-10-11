The crash at the start between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in the Lusail race he deprived the Brackley team of a potentially important outcome. Mercedes in Qatar he amazed in many respects, yes negative That positive. Let’s look at the latter first, also to define the potential of the W14 which on the Qatari circuit seemed like a different car compared to the one seen in Suzuka.

Because better in Qatar than in Japan

Both the Lusail and Suzuka tracks have curves to tackle at high speed in rapid successionand therefore slopes where a high level of downforce. However, if in Japan there is a tendency to favor the rear protection in the setups, due to the long phases of traction at the exit of the corner where the rear tires are heavily stressed and it is therefore necessary to keep slipping to a minimum, in Qatar the “fluid” performance of the track is constant throughout the entire lap, where then the rear it is never stressed more than the front end. Indeed it is just the front axle to take on even more fundamental importance, to guarantee insertion and road holding in continuous fast bends. The importance of the car’s front set-up on this type of track is twofold, both from an aerodynamic point of view and from a mechanical point of view, with the front suspension what he needs to know absorb lateral loads and guarantee the greater footprint on the ground of the tire but limiting it as much as possible the roll to keep the platform aerodynamic constant attitude when cornering. The new geometry of the front suspension introduced by Mercedes in Monaco seems to be able to give its best in these conditions, guaranteeing mechanical optimizationwhile, from what the track results tell us, the aerodynamic balance moved to the front allows us to bring the W14 a higher load level without triggering go to trigger the porpoising. After Suzuka Hamilton spoke of a huge problem with the rear due to the concept of the car, and that he couldn’t solve it by charging because the more the downforce was increased, the more the car started to bounce. All of this was not seen at Lusail thanks precisely to a setup entirely aimed at protecting the front axle.

At least podium potential, but once again wasted

All of the above placed Mercedes as a contender at least for the podium, perhaps with some aim to worry Verstappen himself. The contact between Hamilton and Russell was therefore Such a pityas it deprived the race of one potential 4-way battle for the podium between the two McLarens and the two cars of the Brackley team. The dynamics of the accident show a responsibility of Lewis Hamiltonas he himself admitted, among other things, but it’s there a co-responsibility of the team as it happened upon departure. The choice to let Hamilton leave with soft rubber it seemed like a gamble not very justified. Mercedes lined up on the grid with Russell second and Hamilton third. Russell had a single set of used softs, while Hamilton had one more set new. It was therefore decided to exploit the “slingshot” effect that the soft tire could give at the start, but, even if the seven-time world champion had actually taken first position, in full load of fuel soft tires would be collapse practically immediately, forcing Hamilton to stop first, probably suffering a lot at the end of the race. It’s no coincidence that she was adopted for Russell the opposite strategyi.e. to use the soft set in the last stint, in the hope that the reduced weight of the car at the end of the race would contain its degradation, which, however, only partially worked. Hamilton himself quickly realized this, opening up on the radio on the reconnaissance lap and repeating to the garage that he had “the worst tires of all those around me”. The other part of the team’s responsibility seems to be in the not preparation adequate to the starting situation. When Russell started in second position, and Hamilton in third but arriving on soft tyre, it became absolutely necessary to development of a very precise plan to be followed between the two pilots in order to avoid what actually happened. We have already pointed out several times that in this second part of the season the Mercedes team tends to commit a series of strategic errors strangers to them until a few seasons ago. The mistakes in Holland, the bad management in Japan and even the vain double chase in Singapore represent a series of wasted opportunities, including the match in Qatar.

Vowles’ departure was perhaps a bigger deal than expected

We also asked ourselves the question whether the departure of James Vowles towards Williams (where he is doing an excellent job confirming his value) has the Brackley wall weakened more than Toto Wolff and his companions expected and the impression is that this is actually the case, although, obviously, there is no proof in this regard. We know that for 2024 there will be the change in concept of the car that Hamilton has requested. If in the front part of it many concepts seem to have at least been understood and therefore a guarantee of a basis of understanding for what will be the W15, the Brackley wall seems to need find the right organization also from the point of view tactical-strategicto return to that level that we admired in the years of domination.