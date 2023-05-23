Imola cancelled

On a purely sporting level, the choice – totally acceptable – implemented by Formula 1 of don’t let the Emilia Romagna GP take place scheduled for last weekend at Imola, messed up the plans of several teams. In fact, quite a few teams intended to use the race scheduled at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari circuit for introduce significant updates to their single-seaters. The Imola race was supposed to open the ‘European’ season of F1, the one which traditionally marks the advent of first technical revolutions on cars after the very first races at the start of the championship.

Updates deferred

However, the fact that in the championship calendar the next race at Imola is the one in the Principality of Monaco ha ‘curbed’ the intentions of many stables. Is it really worth bringing the updates to such a peculiar track for the first time, which has unique and totally unrepeatable characteristics on all the other tracks in the World Championship? Almost all the teams, including Ferrari, seem to have answered ‘no’ to this questionreferring to the Spanish weekend in Barcelona the implementation of the upgrades.

The strange choice Mercedes

Who, however, seems to have decided to following a totally different path is Mercedes. The Brackley stable, which at Imola should have revealed the much talked about version of the B of the W14, is in fact intending to put the ‘new’ car on the track this weekend, among the narrow streets of the Principality. This seemingly counterintuitive choice is generating a lot of debate in the UK. The ‘mystery’ is represented by reasons why the Silver Arrows can’t just wait a week – i.e. the Spanish GP – to introduce the new updates made in recent months.

Two options

Intervened in the podcast of F1 Nation journalist Tom Clarkson believes there are two possible, and conflicting, reasons behind Mercedes’ decision. “The obvious thing was to do like FerrarThose. to delay everything for a week Clarkson commented. the fact that Mercedes has decided to make these innovations could mean one of two things: either they have seen on the simulator that the car goes much faster this way, or is it a sign of desperation. The good thing is that they have two very reliable drivers – he concluded – yesand there are two drivers who are not expected to put their car into the wall in Monaco are Hamilton and Russell. But there are huge risks associated with being there [degli aggiornamenti]. I’m curious to see how it goes“.