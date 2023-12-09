Class action against Mercedes

A new problem arises in the complicated winter of the Mercedes team. Nothing to do this time with the disappointing results on the track or with the tensions that exploded between the Wolff family and the FIA. The problem is instead linked to delicate area of ​​sponsorships and in particular to the partnership that the Brackley team had signed with the cryptocurrency brand FTX. A group of consumers has decided to sue the Anglo-German team for having contributed – according to the plaintiffs – to committing fraud by promoting the now bankrupt cryptocurrency company.

The class action was actually conducted on a much larger scale and it also involves the American professional baseball league, the MLB, which also had linked its name to that of FTX, allowing the cryptocurrency brand to sponsor – for the first time in a century of history – the umpires’ uniforms. On November 27, the plaintiffs filed two class action lawsuits in a Florida courtaccusing the companies of “aiding and/or actively participating in FTX Group’s massive multi-billion dollar global fraud“.

One year of sponsorship

The sponsorship bond between Mercedes and FTX was signed at the end of 2021. The partnership was supposed to be multi-year, but the team led by Toto Wolff had broke the agreement in November 2022, disengaging from society as soon as the signs of the crisis that had hit it became too evident to be ignored. The legal action is being carried out by the same group that had sued some celebrities who had offered their faces for FTX promotions, such as Tom Brady and Shaquille O’Neal.

At the moment it seems It’s hard to imagine that any responsibility can actually be attributed to the Mercedes teamalso given the termination that occurred when the FTX crisis emerged, but in any case there will be work to do for the lawyers of the Formula 1 vice-world champion team.