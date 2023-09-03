Mercedes-Benz is moving ahead with the opening of its first high-power charging stations this fall,

implementing his far-reaching plans to expand its global charging infrastructure. As of October, the first Mercedes-Benz Charging Hubs will go into operation in Atlanta (USA), Chengdu (China) and Mannheim (Germany). By the end of 2024, Mercedes-Benz intends to further expand its global charging network to more than 2,000 high-power charging points. The long-term goal is to create more than 2,000 Charging Hubs with over 10,000 charging points by the end of the decade.

Mercedes-Benz Charging Hub at a glance

With this charging network, Mercedes-Benz sets new standards for fast, convenient and sustainable charging of electric vehicles. Depending on the region, the charging stations currently offer up to 400 kW of charging power, which is delivered via the respective standard charging systems CCS1, CCS2, NACS and GB/T. Thanks to intelligent charging management, each vehicle can be charged to its maximum power. In this way, the charging times for customers are reduced to a minimum.

When selecting the location of the Charging Hubs, Mercedes-Benz attaches great importance to a pleasant and safe experience for customers. Charging stations are located in main traffic areas and at selected Mercedes-Benz dealerships, and offer other services nearby, such as refreshment points, snacks and toilets. To ensure safety, it is planned to equip the charging stations with surveillance cameras. At selected locations, intelligent light poles offer not only adequate lighting, but also functional LED elements that provide information about the availability of the charging point and the charging status of the vehicle. The shelters in some Charging Hubs offer protection from bad weather.

The charging network is open to drivers of all brands. Mercedes-Benz customers enjoy special benefits, such as the option to book a charging point via the Mercedes-Benz me Charge service to reduce waiting times. The Mercedes-Benz charging network will be seamlessly integrated and will complement the more than 1.3 million charging points that users already have access to worldwide. With the help of the Mercedes-Benz navigation system with Electric Intelligence, the charging stations will be integrated directly into the route planning to show the best way to recharge. To make the charging experience even more convenient, the charging stations will offer additional functions, such as Plug & Charge. This service allows Mercedes-Benz customers to automate the charging and payment process as soon as the charging cable is plugged in.

“We strongly believe that electric mobility is the key to a sustainable and zero-emissions future. Our goal is to create an infrastructure that offers electric vehicles reliable and simple charging options. In this way, we actively support the transformation towards electric mobility With the Mercedes-Benz high-power charging network, we are expanding charging options globally and setting new standards in electric vehicle charging.We want to encourage our customers to switch to zero-emission vehicles, thus making a positive contribution to environmental protection. ‘environment” Franz Reiner, CEO Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG

Sustainable mobility with green energy

In line with the sustainable corporate strategy “Ambition 2039”, Mercedes-Benz enables its customers to recharge in an environmentally friendly way with 100% renewable electricity used within the charging network. This is preferably done through green electricity supply contracts where possible, or by using renewable energy certificates from an accredited supplier. Selected Charging Hubs will also be equipped with solar panels to supply electricity to the hubs.

Extending top-up opportunities globally

Mercedes-Benz continues to advance its ‘Electric only’ strategy and is committed to building a future-oriented charging infrastructure by investing in a global charging network. With the development of the Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging Network, Mercedes-Benz is continuously expanding the existing offer. Also in this context are the European fast charging network IONITY and the recently announced joint venture with six other OEMs to further expand the North American charging infrastructure. The Mercedes-Benz high-power charging network is a further key component of the company’s overall electrification strategy. All activities relating to the charging ecosystem are handled by Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG.

Subscribe to the newsletter

