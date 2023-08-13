Mercedes engines, reliability problems are a distant memory

Game with the hope of having filled the gap with Red Bull, the Mercedes she has been back to reality since Bahrain. And not only for the performance of the W14, which did not give the expected leap in quality in comparison with the RB19, but also for the performance of the power units. In fact, in each of the first three grands prix of the 2023 World Championship, an engine built in Brixworth was knocked out: that of Oscar Piastri’s McLaren in Sakhir, of Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin in Jeddah and of George Russell in Melbourne.

Continued power unit failures have given Mercedes engine boss Hywel pause Thomaswhich brought together its technicians in search of a problem which, in light of the closeness between the teams behind Red Bull, could have affected the fight for second place.

Thomas’s words

“It was a big disappointment, which forced us to understand how we got into this situation. It led us to reflect and change the way we work to make sure failures never happen again. Reliability has always been a key aspect for us. Every failure has a significant impact and we realized this at the start of the season when we had the problems. Now there are even fewer excuses why engines are frozeni”, these are the words of Thomas.

“Solving these problems required some thought in terms of approach. It still allowed us to make upgrades over the winter in terms of reliability. We weren’t entirely sure what the cars were going to perform this year, how much rebound, how much downforce they had and therefore how long they were at full throttle. We therefore tried to keep an open mind and be ready for anything, correcting several areas that we had identified in the previous season“. Work that paid off: the engines built in Brixworth did not suffer any technical problems in the race starting in Baku.