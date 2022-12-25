Mercedes-EQthe Stella’s full electric sub-brand of products and services, has launched the #LaMiaAutoDelFuturo campaign, an invitation to its fans to give shape to their own concept of future mobility, assisted by a advanced artificial intelligence program. Testimonial of this new initiative, which confirms the innovative spirit of the Mercedes-Benz Italy marketing experience team, the actor Can Yaman, supported by the new electric vehicles EQA, EQB, EQE and EQS, ideal representatives of the zero-emission range of the Stuttgart company .

The heart of the project is the Text-to-Image technology, the last frontier of AI, able to create images starting from simple words or textual suggestions. All the artwork generated by the platform, representative of a futuristic, evolved and sustainable car, can then be shared through social channels, accompanied by the hashtags #LaMiaAutoDelFuturo and #MercedesEQ. Each work produced by artificial intelligence is unique. This innovative communication project aims to underline the role of the Mercedes-EQ sub-brand as an ambassador of the “progressive luxury” della Stella: the most avant-garde brand in the Stuttgart company’s portfolio is, in fact, the one that best interprets values ​​such as sustainability and social responsibility, in a vision that is projected directly into the future of mobility.

‘The strategy’Ambition 2039‘ clearly defined our roadmap – said Mirco Scarchilli, Head of Marketing Communication Experience of Mercedes-Benz Italy – We are, in fact, convinced that the future passes through increasingly sustainable and responsible mobility towards nature and its resources. A message that we entrust today to the Mercedes-EQ brand, the expression of what we consider ‘progressive luxury’. We are particularly proud of this campaign, the first ever in the Italian automotive world that uses Artificial Intelligence, inviting users to imagine the future and make it tangible through a spectacular image generated by an algorithm. This project will allow us not only to share our goals and values, but also to acquire new ideas and greater awareness of the perception and wishes of users towards the mobility of the future”.