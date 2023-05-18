The flood which scourged Emilia Romagna, which caused the tragic toll of 9 dead and 27,000 people without electricity, clearly had an impact on the world of Formula 1, which obviously canceled the grand prix scheduled at Imola on the weekend of May 19-21. The top motoring category wanted to gather around the Italian region, with Alpha Tauri promoting a fundraiser to help the population victim of the flood.

The one at the racetrack named in memory of Enzo and Dino Ferrari was awaited by enthusiasts as a possible turning point of the season, with Ferrari and Mercedes announcing a full package of updates in order to regain some competitiveness after a stuttering start to the championship.

In particular the Mercedes he would reveal his new aerodynamic look, abandoning the zero sidepod concept, thus showing a kind of W14B.

However, what happened at Imola postponed the comparison with the track of the developments studied in the factory and in the wind tunnel to the following races. Several insiders wondered if the next grand prix on the calendar, that of Monte Carlo scheduled for 26-28 May, was the right place to verify its effectiveness, given the atypical nature of the Principality’s city track. The following race, that of Barcelona on 2-4 June, in fact appeared to be the best place to test the new products, a circuit that has always been considered a probative test bench for evaluating the validity of the technical project.

According to what was collected by the British of RacingNews365, Mercedes will hit the track in Monaco with its radical aerodynamic change, impatient to see if the W14 will be able to shake up its anonymous season with version B. So no waiting until Montmelò: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will have the ‘new’ single-seater at their disposal for the most glamorous challenge of the season. But there is someone who does not seem to believe much in the Silver Arrows’ recovery intentions, namely Christian Horner of Red Bull, who recently smiled when asked about the developments of his rivals: “If you believe what Mercedes says it will be like this“ the British manager sarcastically commented.