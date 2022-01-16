With the concept EQXX, Mercedes tried to offer the best of what he learned by dealing with electric cars and aerodynamics, with the aim of having in his hands one of the potentially most efficient cars ever. Going in search of autonomyWithout focusing solely on performance, Mercedes engineers and designers have made some very interesting decisions regarding the overall structure of the vehicle.

Gorden Wagener, the head of design at Daimler and therefore supervisor of the Mercedes EQXX project, explained to the British magazine Auto Express that the style of this car could really influence the design of the next Stuttgart cars in a decisive way. The car, less than five meters long and 1.4 high, therefore fits into the segment below the EQE and can be categorized as a compact sedan, it is the result of considerable aerodynamic research, albeit with compromises. “Running resistance in electrical is incredibly important. A Cx (drag coefficient) value of 0.01 less it can even add 2.5% more range in terms of autonomy. With the EQXX we have worked really hard and hard to reach the final shape, while maintaining that sense of sensual purity that a Mercedes must have.“Said Wagener.

A curious note, in this model, is the presence of external mirrors, which could disappear in the future due to the spread of digital screens. Wagener explains why they stayed: “The concept has been designed for maximum efficiency, leaving nothing to chance. Although the cameras instead of the mirrors are smaller in size, thus giving advantages in terms of aerodynamic resistance, they consume more energy due to the screens and processors needed to manage images in real time. Comparing the two systems, in conclusion, mirrors are more efficient than screens“. This is a really interesting consideration: the work of subtraction, which is the basis of the modern digital world, in this case did not give the desired effects.