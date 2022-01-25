You have to be careful where to put your feet in this Formula 1. One false step and they risk blowing up years of competitiveness at the top of motorsport. Who has everything to lose is of course Mercedes, a true dominator of the last era: the Brackley team, thanks to its superiority in the hybrid, has made a big voice and only in the last year has Red Bull managed to snatch the primacy in the drivers’ title.

Mercedes, however, does not hold back and is ready to question her positions and knowledge in order to better interpret the regulations of 2022, which will be revolutionary in many respects: from aerodynamics to mechanics, from power units to tires, passing through the classification and homologation of components. In short, many innovations, several leaps in the dark: it can go well, but it can also go wrong. Technical director James Allison summed up this concept with a very effective metaphor: the minefield.

“The regulatory changes are going to be really massive this year. I have worked in this sport for over three decades and have never seen such a revolution. The new regulation is not only huge, it is about double the previous one and is completely different from the latter“, These are the words of the former Ferrari. “This means that we had to reinvent the car from scratch. Wherever you look at it, it’s completely new. Our job is to look for the technical opportunity in the regulations, then use our courage and skill to try to find a better car configuration than the other teams.“.

“When everything is so new, opportunities arise but of course the dangers also increase. We will try to make our way through this minefield, collecting all the little treasures that can be hidden in the midst of mines, with the same goal of recent years, namely to place itself among the best cars on the grid“, Concluded the British.