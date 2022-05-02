They’re just a few little teasing pics on Instagram, but they’re enough to hope it stays that way. Which will not be the case, in this world in which we are spared little. Will.i.am, singer, songwriter and frontman of, for example, Black Eyed Peas (do they still exist?) has been working with Mercedes for some time. Why? No idea. Especially because the man has already clearly shown that he has a rather bizarre taste. That could hardly end well. Although little could prepare us for what we are presented here. This is the (haha, pun) will.i.amg.

What the hell is that will.i.amg?

Well, a coupe, that much is clear. There is, and as it should be with teasers a bit, but much more completely unclear. The model the will.i.amg is based on? A riddle. Will he really come? An enigma. The thing seems to have counter-opening ‘suicide doors’, but whether that is really the case: a mystery. But the most puzzling thing about this ‘concept’ are those round headlights. In that square frame. Who the hell thought it would be a great idea to mount a kind of G-class headlights on a coupé? Oh wait. Perhaps that riddle can be solved by simply saying will.i.am.

The usual marketing blabla that accompanies it all doesn’t go much further than that the will.i.amg is ‘inspired by the past, innovative for the present and meaningful for the future’. So you can’t do much with that. Although you can almost fear that ‘meaningful for the future’ means that we will hear more from this device. We hope not, but We gotta Feeling†