Mercedes will unveil the new one on April 26th Class T, and will do so digitally through the “Mercedes me” multimedia online platform. This was announced by the same company of the Star, which accompanied the debut date of the model with a new teaser image that portrays the front of the small premium vehicle that Mercedes itself has defined suitable for families and lovers of free time. It will be a completely new model, which will expand the range of the Mercedes-Benz Vans division.

The German carmaker has been very reluctant to reveal the details relating to this vehicle, limiting itself to letting it be known that it will be destined for “Those who need a lot of space, but still want to drive a vehicle with compact exterior dimensions”. The design of the new T-Class will boast elements that will give it a sporty and emotional look, with spacious and versatile interiors and practical sliding doors that will allow occupants to board the vehicle to enjoy high standards of comfort, connectivity, high quality and safety. The engine specifications are still unknown, but according to the latest rumors reported by Carscoops the new T-Class will focus on a series of internal combustion enginesIn particular, Mercedes could rely on the 1.3-liter petrol or 1.5-liter diesel units from Renault.