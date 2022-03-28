With the EQT concept, Mercedes-Benz Vans reveals what are the characteristics of the first single voiceLume premium designed for families in the segment of small van: the Class T and its variant completely electric. The pre-series prototype is characterized by a wide and versatile, designed for a maximum of seven people, with a considerable boot capacity in the typical Mercedes design and with features characterized by quality, comfort, functionality, connectivity and safety. It therefore has all the characteristics of the Class V in the segment of small van.

Mercedes EQT, T-Class preview

The Concept EQT, pre-series prototype of the new Class Tis immediately recognizable as a member of the family Mercedes EQ, with a design characterized by balanced proportions and surfaces with sinuous shapes. Pronounced shoulders and distinctive wheel arches highlight the strength and emotional charge.

Mercedes-EQ Concept EQT

The characteristic Black Panel front with LED headlights extends in a fluid line from the bonnet, shining with a star motif that with a three-dimensional effect spread in different dimensions from the front to the light alloy wheels turned to mirror by 21 inchesand from the panoramic roof up to electric longboard in the rear.

Not to mention the presence of one light band connecting the LED headlights and LED rear lights. In combination with the vehicle paint in glossy black.

Mercedes EQT, cockpit, how is it inside?

The interior of the Concept EQT is embellished with an elegant contrast in black and white. The seats are upholstered in white nappa leatherthe woven leather inserts on the seat are made of recycled leather. To stand out in the cockpit is the dashboard. The top is shaped like the profile of a smooth, rounded wing, which dynamically merges with the instrument panel.

Mercedes-EQ Concept EQT cockpit instrument panel

A practical is positioned above the instrument panel storage compartment partially closed, to keep documents or useful tools close at hand. The rounded air vents in high-gloss black, the galvanized decorative inserts and the multifunction steering wheel with touch control buttons underline the modern and refined look. There soft light on the center console, in the doors and in the footwell it contributes to the elegant atmosphere.

Mercedes EQT interior preview with MBUX

The MBUX infotainment system (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) with the new T-Class arrives in the segment of small van. The system can be conveniently operated via the central display separate with touch function, the touch control buttons on the steering wheel and, on request, via the voice assistant “Hey Mercedes ”. A special feature of this system is the ability to self-learning which derives from the use of artificial intelligence.

Mercedes-EQ Concept EQT cockpit steering wheel

The “EQ box”, contained in the main menu of the high-resolution display of the infotainment system, constitutes the central access point for specific displays and settings, including charge current, departure time, energy flow and consumption histogram. In addition, the multimedia display can be used to manage driving and navigation programs.

MBUX Mercedes-EQ Concept EQT infotainment display

In combination with Mercedes me connect EV-specific navigation services and functions are also offered, such as viewing charging stations, electric range and optimized route planning, taking into account the charge level, the weather or the traffic situation.

Mercedes EQT, sliding side door

The Concept EQT (length / width / height: 4,945 / 1,863 / 1,826 mm) presents sliding doors with particularly wide opening on both sides, so that the two single seats of the third row are easily accessible.

Mercedes-EQ Concept EQT sliding side door

In the second row of seats it is possible to fit three child seats. A panoramic roof, with interior cladding that reproduces a laser-worked starry sky, ensures a bright interior.

Its elegant bottle shape, which becomes narrower from front to back, contributes to the optical length effect. The rear decided with comfort vertical tailgate and windows allows for a very spacious load compartment. For those who need more space, the third row of seats can be turned over or removed.

Electric longboard integrated in the trunk of the Mercedes-EQ Concept EQT

The considerable spaciousness and versatility designed for families and hobbies that involve a lot of luggage or sport equipmentare allowed thanks to a surprising solution: a electric longboard integrated in the load compartment, positioned in a double bottom under a plexiglass cover integrated in an aluminum frame level with the load compartment floor. The electric longboard, also in aluminumgives a touch of elegance thanks to the star motif.

When does the T-Class arrive, even electric?

The new T-Class will be unveiled on April 26, 2022 and will complete the range of the Small Van next to the commercial vehicle Citanwhich debuted in a completely variant electric.

Mercedes-EQ Concept EQT in charging

Photo Mercedes-EQ Concept EQT

Mercedes-EQ Concept EQT presentation video

Mercedes-EQ Concept EQT VIDEO presentation

