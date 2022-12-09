Encouraging signs of recovery for Mercedes-Benz in Italy. But this does not mean that the situation has already returned to being all rosy: Radek Jelinek, president of the Italian division of the house of the Star, explained in fact how the supplies still remain a major problem for the entire sector. “But we can’t complain, there is great interest in our brand and in Smart – his words reported by Ansa – Registrations are indeed at historically relatively low levels. But it is in people’s interest to buy our cars. So actual orders are much higher. The bottom line is, however, that they exist many months of waiting for the cars, this I feel sorry for our customers”.

In view of the future, the intention of Mercedes-Benz in our country is to focus more and more on the segment of luxurywhich has always characterized the models developed by the Star brand and which in recent years has been lost due to the needs of the global market. “Our cars have always been the horse of innovation, ever since 1886 when we invented the automobile. Today individual mobility remains important and we demonstrate it with Smart. But Mercedes was born as a luxury brand and as a sports brand Jelinek explained. We have gone somewhat towards the strategy of higher volumes, because only these guarantee you independence from other companies. Then we understood, perhaps it is a post-pandemic effect, that we had to aim towards the strategy of sustainable and modern luxury. This does not mean that we will sell very few cars. Modern luxury is something else, a mix of innovation with an absolutely sustainable product certainly electric“.

Certainly electric: words that leave no room for too many interpretations, the future of Mercedes-Benz in Italy as elsewhere will be centered on technology of batteries, combined with that of autonomous driving and digitization. “We have done a lot investments in digitization technologies with own data systems, which are very important – concluded Jelinek – It is no coincidence that today we are among the ten most important brands in the world at a general level, not of cars”.