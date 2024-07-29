The joy before the disqualification

There George Russell disqualification from the Belgian GP, ​​due to a single-seater found to be underweight, and the consequent Lewis Hamilton promoted to race winner has obviously shifted the attention of the insiders from the strategic gamble that had rewarded the former Williams driver. Before discovering that his teammate’s victory had been revoked, Hamilton had however clearly made his full dissatisfaction with the management of differentiated strategies between the two guides of the silver arrows.

Unwelcome differentiation

The seven-time world champion had no problems in the express his doubts in front of the camerasin the traditional post-race interviews. but he had already made his thoughts clear in the back-podiumchatting with Oscar Piastri before George Russell arrived. Clearly angry about the outcome of the race on the track, Hamilton let loose a little outburst with the Australian McLaren driver, implying that he also thought he was capable of completing the race with just one pit stop if he had been given the chance by the team.

The outburst with Piastri

“I can’t believe he made it work” Piastri says to Hamilton in the small room that welcomes the drivers before the awards ceremony, obviously referring to the strategy adopted by Russell. The future Ferrari driver – visibly annoyed – immediately replies, asserting that he could have done the same too: “My tyres were fine, in all stints. I think I could have done it too. [la strategia a una sosta]”. The explanation of how it was possible to make the rubber work for so long is then given by Russell himself, who speaking with Piastri is clear: “Every lap the track had more grip and the tyre was working better”. Then came the infringement of the rules which Hamilton’s bitterness turned into 25 points.