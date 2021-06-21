The French Grand Prix represented yet another direct battle between Mercedes and Red Bull in this early 2021 season. The Austrian team triumphed, with their third consecutive victory after those of Monte-Carlo and Baku. Verstappen’s success launched the Dutchman to +12 in the world championship standings over Lewis Hamilton and above all undermined the certainties of the Brackley team on a historically ‘friendly’ track. Although the key overtaking for victory came during the penultimate lap, the tender was decided on a strategic level. A further setback for Mercedes, which in the past had made strategy management one of its greatest strengths.

Fury Bottas: “Why the f *** or nobody listens to me?”

After the race Andrew Shovlin, Trackside Engineering Director of Mercedes, tried to analyze what went wrong with the team’s plans. Both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas declared that by immediately aiming for a two-stop strategy, perhaps things could have gone differently. The 47-year-old engineer from Liverpool, however, focused his attention on another aspect: the lack of understanding of how effective theundercut. “It’s annoying, because I think we could have won the race – admitted Shovlin, as reported by the English site RaceFans – we could have had two cars on the podium and we are in a championship where we cannot afford to let these opportunities slip away“.

Wolff fa mea culpa: “We did something wrong”

“We thought, when we had just over three seconds on Max, we were safe from the undercut. It was not so – explained the British engineer again – even now we don’t quite understand why our models told us we would be ahead. So, clearly, there is something we need to understand in this aspect “. According to Shovlin also let it pass two laps between Bottas and Hamilton stops complicated Mercedes’ plans: “If we had made Lewis stop the lap after Valtteri – I can’t know if Max would have followed us – but if we had, I think he would have put us in a decent position.“.

Hamilton: “With two stops we could have won”

Impossible instead to think of doing stop Hamilton twice, as Verstappen: “Converting Lewis’ two-stop strategy would not have worked equally – Shovlin said – because Max anticipated us and we should also have overtaken Sergio Perez. This, of course, would have been more difficult for Lewis than it was for Max“.