Mercedes shop at Ferrari

With the abandonment of the philosophy behind the W13 and W14, the Mercedes took the first step towards the return to success. However, it is a complicated road, and it takes time, attempts and above all men to follow it. Two, according to the Spanish press, would come from Ferrari.

According to what the newspaper reports Motor.esAngelo Rosetti and Emanuele Guidotti would have left the Maranello team to settle in Brackley, where they should work starting from the 2024 project.

Who are the two engineers

Rosetti, who also had experience in Ducati and Alfa Romeo, said goodbye to the Scuderia last autumn: he had been with Ferrari since March 2011 and worked on engines (Fluid Dynamic Analysis, Engine Concept and Design, Fluid dynamic and Combustion team leader) . Guidotti, who spent his time at NASA, also dealt with power units, specifically with the design of the turbo: he was hired by Ferrari in 2014. According to the Spaniards, the latter should set foot in Brackley on 3 July, Rosetti on 11 September, after the period of gardening leave.

Ferrari active on the technicians market

In recent days, the market for engineers, increasingly hidden compared to that of drivers but no less important, has made headlines for some very important shots: for example, Frederic Vasseur has announced important acquisitions who will join Ferrari in 2025 and will work on projects for both 2025 and 2026, when the regulations will be revolutionized again with the introduction of the latest generation power units. In Maranello, in recent months, the doors have been very sliding: David Sanchez he moved to McLaren and Laurent Mekies will go to AlphaTauri, where he will serve as the new team principal starting in 2024.