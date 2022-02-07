The ‘press blackout’ of Lewis Hamilton on their social channels. A stop to the updates that the seven-time British world champion has carried out since after the Abu Dhabi GP, almost as a form of protest for the race which – thanks to the controversial decisions of Race Director Michael Masi – cost him the chance to win the 2021 title, which went to Max Verstappen instead. Undoubtedly the mass media have embroidered a lot on the silence of Hamilton, who even seemed to be able to open the doors to a sensational withdrawal. Now, however, it seems to be Mercedes that wants to exploit in a perhaps even exaggerated way the return to the communication platforms of the # 44 to further increase its ‘mythology’.

Today, in fact, the Brackley team, world champion among constructors for eight seasons, has published a post on its social channels in which some of the more special reactions to the return message posted by Hamilton. In the ‘drawing’ made by the social media managers of the Casa della Stella, Hamilton is seen admiring a sort of ‘wall’ of encouragement made up of all the comments posted by various users: from legendary sports celebrities, such as Pele and Serena Williams, to his physiotherapist- handyman Angela Cullen, at various of her fan clubs around the world. Meanwhile, Hamilton has resumed making a rather ‘intensive’ use of social media. This morning, in fact, he documented a suggestive walking race made at dawn in central London together with the ‘usual’ Cullen.

At Mercedes we are proceeding with great strides towards waiting presentation of February 18, the day when the new W13 will be unveiled to the world. That will also be the day when Hamilton will – likely – make his first public outing in the Mercedes suit from the bitter race finale in Abu Dhabi. On that occasion, his new teammate George Russell will also be present, arriving in Brackley directly from Williams.