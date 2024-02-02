First skirmishes

11 seasons together that brought six world titles, 82 victories, 78 pole positions and 148 podiums cannot be erased in 24 hours. But sure, the feeling is that between Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton nothing will ever be the same againat least until the Briton is an active driver, now betrothed to Ferrari and – from 2025 – dressed in red for at least a couple of seasons.

It's impossible not to think that everyone has been to Brackley caught off guard by the announcement of #44 and the timing of its decision. Therefore it is not too surprising that, after the ritual messages in which the many triumphs experienced together were celebrated and the maximum mutual commitment was vowed for the year that is about to begin, within the Mercedes team there is also the desire to remove a few pebbles from your shoes.

Hamilton at Italian school

The Anglo-German team did it today with the form of communication that it has done best for years: a pungent post on social networks. The teasing is 'linguistic' and obviously focuses on the element that stands out most in the Ferrari Circus: its Italianness. So here the published photo shows the Google Translate search for an imaginary Hamilton looking for the Italian translation of 'hello, team', or 'hello team'.

The text of the post is equally 'spicy': “Lesson one: learn to say 'hello'“. Simple irony, of course. But the increasingly strong feeling is that in the next 12 months the Stevenage champion will no longer be able to call the Brackley and Brixworth venues 'home'. Separated life has just begun.