The roles have been reversed: Red Bull is faster on the straight and Mercedes defends itself in the corners in support. These are the indications that emerge from the analysis of the telemetry that compare the best lap of Max Verstappen with the RB16B with that of Lewis Hamilton on the W12 which was not canceled from the race direction due to the wide of the world champion at turn 10 going beyond the sensors.

Actually Lewis would have printed a 1’05 ”335 that would have thrown him in front of everyone, candidate him for the fight for tomorrow’s pole position. The hepta-champion was particularly surprised by the fact that Red Bull is able to express maximum speeds significantly higher than the black arrow: 7 km / h at the braking point of turn 4, where there is the speed trap they are many and become 6 km / h at turn 5 and 4 km / h at turn 7, while the values ​​equalize with Remus, that is to say the infamous turn 3, while at the end of the finish straight that is uphill the Mercedes prevails for only 2 km / h as if the Honda engine is forced to clipping, having to manage the distribution of the electric energy of the hybrid over the lap.

Red Bull allows itself a much more discharged rear wing, but many argue that choosing a less resistant aerodynamic configuration is not enough to be right for the greater power of the Mercedes power unit. Where did the 15 extra horsepower that accredit the Brixworth engine go? It is safe to say that even in Spilberg they were not seen, just like in France.

And Hamilton has also begun to question the power unit, not limiting himself to criticizing only the aerodynamic look. At the Red Bull Ring we are at an altitude of almost 700 meters and to avoid the loss of power due to the somewhat thin air we need to exploit more the qualities of the turbo and those of the hybrid system.

The feeling is that the Milton Keynes team is able to better parcel the resources of the RA621 H power unit, suggesting that the IHI supercharging system is more efficient than the Mercedes one. But the data from Friday’s free practice sessions cannot be taken at face value because we don’t know which loads of petrol and which engine maps they ran.

For more precise assessments, it will be necessary to wait for qualifying when the values ​​are realigned: Mercedes doubts concern certain limits of the W12, a car that proved to be a winner at its debut, but that fails to express the superiority that the cars of the Star have expressed. in the last few years.

With this generation of Pirelli tires, the long-wheelbase Mercedes can be less responsive when changing direction than the more compact Red Bull, but what is also worrying is the CX of the black arrow which seems higher than in the past.

The drag is a problem that cannot be solved simply by reducing the incidence of the wings and the counter-proof is given that, to have the necessary load, the W12 in Austria adopts the double pylon to support the rear wing and also mounts the T-wing, a profile that Red Bull can easily do without.

The balances, therefore, have changed, but it is not certain that the balance needle necessarily hangs on the side of Red Bull, even if the team plays at home in Spielberg, a track historically less favorable to Mercedes.