The new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 SE Performance it is the sportiest and most powerful version of the SL rangewith engine 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 from 612 HP and 850 Nmcombined with aelectrical unit with 204 HP and 320 Nm on the rear axle. The traction achieves a system power of 600 kW (816 hp) and a maximum torque of 1,420 Nm. It is the fifth hybrid AMG model and is capable of supercar performance, with acceleration 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and a maximum speed of 317 km/h.

Mercedes-AMG SL 63 SE Performance

In the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 SE Performance, the engine AMG 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 on the front axle with 612 HP and 850 Nm is associated with an electric drive unit on the rear axle.

Mercedes-AMG SL 63 SE Performance front

This configuration includes a 150 kW (204 HP) and 320 Nm electric motor with two-speed transmission and a mechanical differential limited slip on the rear axle. There drums lightweight, high-performance vehicle is located at the rear, above the rear axle.

The electric motor acts directly on the rear axle, ensuring a immediate push starting, accelerating and overtaking.

In the event of slip on the rear axle, the power of the electric motor is also sent to the front wheels via the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive completely variable. This connection occurs through thecardan shaft and the front driveshafts.

Mercedes plug-in hybrid engine battery

The plug-in hybrid engine of the SL 63 SE Performance derives from that F1 Mercedesas well as the AMG High Performance battery, with a capacity of 6.1 kWh70 kW of continuous power and 150 kW of peak power.

Charging is done via an on-board charger 3.7 kW with alternating current, usable at charging stations, wallboxes or household sockets. The battery also guarantees 13 km of electric travel. It is designed for rapid release and consumption of energy, not to maximize autonomy. However, it offers a purely electric range of 13km.

The charging port is located in the rear bumper

The AMG battery from 400 volts It has high performance thanks to direct cooling of its 560 cells. The operational strategy is based on hybrid racing car technology Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1providing instant power for acceleration and overtaking.

Driving programs AMG DYNAMIC SELECT provide various driving modes, while the program “Comfort” silently starts the high-performance hybrid. The system allows a optimized energy recovery in four levels selectable via the AMG steering wheel, including a “one pedal” mode which allows the recovery of over 100 kW of power.

The new top model of the SL series stands out at the rear section, with a new integrated loading door and the model name highlighted in red. Externally, it presents double exhaust pipes grooved trapezoidal and the “E Performance” side badge indicates plug-in drive.

Mercedes-AMG SL 63 SE Performance rear 3/4

The car is fitted with AMG light alloy wheels 20 inches optimized from an aerodynamic point of view and painted in matt black with a glossy finish, with dimensions of 265/40 R 20 at the front e 295/35 R 20 at the rear. The car can be further customized via the program Manufacturewith a new exclusive color called flame orange, with various aesthetic packages and 20 and 21 inch light alloy and forged wheels in different finishes and colors.

The cabin of the SL 63 SE Performance features a driver-oriented design and a vertical display in the center console. The car is equipped as standard with i AMG sports seats and as an option there are AMG performance seats which give an even sportier touch with optional massage functions.

The cockpit of the SL 63 SE Performance

Seat upholstery options range from single-tone and two-tone Nappa leather to luxury upholstery Manufacture in diamond-quilted Nappa leather. The MBUX multimedia system it is intuitive and includes specific AMG and hybrid features, with a detailed view of the power flow and information on electrical part of the vehicle.

AMG aerodynamics, suspension and brakes

The active aerodynamics of the SL 63 SE Performance have been optimized to suit the hybrid technology. A key element is a active aerodynamic device positioned under the enginepatented by AMG, which automatically extends at 80 km/h, creating a Venturi effect to improve stability and reduce lift on the front axle.

The spoilers rear automatically adapts to driving conditions, with five different angular positions starting from 80 km/h. The suspensions AMG Active Ride Control with semi-active roll stabilization they replace the traditional torsion bar stabilizer, reducing body roll and offering various driving programs.

Mercedes-AMG SL 63 SE Side Performance

These suspensions interconnected hydraulicsmanaged by control valves in the shock absorbers, allow a wide range of roll spring travel, improving daily comfort and compensating for irregularities.

When cornering, they actively reduce the loss of camber, improving steering precision. L'steering rear axle it also improves the agility and stability of the vehicle, steering the rear wheels in the opposite direction or in the same direction as the front ones depending on the speed.

The 21″ rims hide the carbon-ceramic MAG braking system

Finally, the braking system includes a system AMG carbon ceramic with 420 mm front discs and colored calipers bronze six-piston calipers at the front and 1-piston calipers at the rear.

Mercedes-AMG SL 63 SE Performance TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

System performance 600 kW (816 hp) System torque 1,080-1,420 Nm Motor 4.0-liter V8 with direct injection and twin-turbo charging Displacement 3,982 cm3 V8 engine power 450 kW (612 HP) at 5,750-6,500 rpm. V8 engine torque 850 Nm at 2,500-4,500 rpm. Electric motor power 150 kW (204 hp) Electric motor torque 320 Nm Traction AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G Weighted fuel consumption, combined 7.7 l/100 km Weighted CO emissions 2 combined 175 g/km Weighted energy consumption 11.5 kWh/100 km Energy capacity 6.1 kWh Electric range 13 km (EAER) km Acceleration 0-100 km/h 2.9 s Full speed 317 km/h Mercedes-AMG SL 63 SE Performance TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

Photo Mercedes-AMG SL 63 SE Performance

