It’s called SL 55 Tribute Edition and it wants to be a homage to the 300 SL, progenitor of a family of rodasters that has sown successes all over the world since 1952. Produced in just 55 units, the Tribute Edition exhibits several references: from the chrome plating to the only two liveries available, Argento High-Tech Magno and Blu Costa Azzurra, combined with Blue Yacht and Rosso Classic nappa leather interiors as was the case on board the ancestor . The icing on the cake is the introduction of the SL to the Italian range 476 HP V8 4.0 engine.

Made with the advice of the AMG Performance Center

“Given the success of the new SL, which we have already presented in the 43 and 63 engines, we wanted to introduce the 55 through a product concept that spoke directly to the heart of our most passionate customers, giving them a limited edition unique with exciting references to the origins of this model – explains Paola Ardillo, Head of Product Management of Mercedes-Benz Italy – Two all-Italian versions that we have created also thanks to the advice of the professionals who work in our AMG Performance Centers, the gateway to the High Performance world of the Stella, which we have directly involved in the genesis of the Tribute Edition”.

SL, a historical acronym

With chassis code W 198, the 300 SL was produced from 1952 to 1957 as gullwing coupe, and from 1957 to 1963 as a roadster. The top speed of 263 per hour was astounding at the time, earning it the title of fastest production car of its time. The acronym SL stood for “super-leicht”, which in German means “super-light”. The price in Germany was DM 29,000while in the United States, where the car was a huge commercial success, it was set at $6,820.