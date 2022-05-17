Mercedes announced the use of a new high density electric battery which will equip the next one Class G from 2025 onwards. The solution, able to lead to weight savings on electric cars, was conceived thanks to the collaboration with Sila Nanotechnologies, a company founded by a former Tesla engineer and specialized in silicon based anodes.

In detail, the new battery with silicon anodes, built by Sila, it has an energy density between 20 and 40 percent higher than the cells currently on the market. Silicon is an alternative to the more widely used graphite, the marketing of which is closely linked to China. The collaboration could therefore also have an important geopolitical value, if this solution were also adopted by other manufacturers. Mercedes is the first brand to have worked with Sila, whose headquarters are in California. The second is BMW, but the Stuttgart brand also boasts the possession of some shares of the company that has never been listed on the stock exchange (although it has been valued at high figures, over 3 billion dollars).

The car chosen to field this battery is the luxurious G-Class off-road vehicle. Mercedes has found it ideal to test this solution on a car that is notoriously heavy. Weight is currently one of the most important problems for manufacturers to solve, as it affects many other fundamental car details such as handling and electric range.

In the press release relating to this news, Mercedes did not, however, provide data relating to the possible increase in the autonomy of an electric car, based on a comparison between traditional battery and precisely the novelty brought into the field by Sila. In any case, this new battery shows that the car world is still far from having found a standard capable of solving most of the problems around the electric car, such as dependence on Asia, autonomy, the cost and the charging time. Sila’s battery is a good candidate, but further projects with great technological relevance could arrive.