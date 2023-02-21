There Mercedes has just presented the “class of 2003” his Junior programme. Just like last year, the boys who will compose it are seven. Six of these, including our Andrea Kimi Antonellihave been confirmed, while the novelty is represented by the British – born in 2010 – Kenzo Craigiewho takes over from Daniel Guinchard, with whom Mercedes parted ways last fall.

Besides Antonelli and Craigie, the other members of the Junior Program are Paul AaronYuanpu WhichMoon FluxaAlex Powell and Frederik Dress upthe latter now a “veteran” despite having just turned 21 years old.

“We are eager to see the progress of our junior riders this season“said team principal Toto Wolff. “We have seen impressive performance in 2022 and will continue to support them in their development. A recent and encouraging example of their progress is Kimi’s title in Formula Regional Middle East. All of our junior drivers are at very different but very interesting stages in their young careers and I am sure it will be another good year for the program“.

Gwen Lagrue, the team’s driver development consultant, added: “For 2023, our Junior program has riders racing at nearly every level of the Support Series ladder. We are optimistic that it will be another positive season and a year of improvements. After a first taste of Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi last year during the rookie tests, we expect Vesti to fight for victories and be in contention for the Formula 2 title. After a successful season in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine, Aron has moved up to Formula 3 and we believe he is ready to be a protagonist in his first season. Antonelli is promoted in FRECA after an exceptional Formula 4 season with the victory of a double title: Andrea also started 2023 strongly by winning the Formula Regional Middle East championship. Powell leads our group of drivers on the international karting scene, together with Cui and Fluxá; all have the necessary experience to compete in important seasons. We are also delighted to welcome the talented Craigie to our program in 2023 – he is our youngest Junior, he will be doing the British Karting Championships“.