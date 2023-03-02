The championship begins and at the same time the development race begins. In the pits of the Sakhir International Circuit, Mercedes is preparing the two W14s that will take to the track for free practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix, equipping them with a new rear wing. For the first time since the introduction of ground effect regulations, Mercedes goes back to using a spoon aileronlooking for that aerodynamic efficiency that the Brackley single-seaters still lack.

The Mercedes are still unable to generate the same downforce as the direct competition embodied by Ferrari and Red Bull. The ex-world champions are thus forced to increase the incidence of the wings to compensate for the lack of load, discounting a speed delay on the straight. However, a not particularly efficient car body also contributes to this. In 2022, for example, Williams was the single-seater with the least load on the grid, but managed to express speed peaks on the record straight.

For Mercedes, regaining speed on the straight is a priority to contain the delay from the rivals, especially if one considers the choice of gearbox ratios in Brixworth. As underlined by Federico Albano, Toto Wolff’s team is the one that most adopts short gears, aiming to first reach their top speed, and then finish at a lower level than their opponents. A fortiori therefore, a gain in aerodynamic efficiency from the W14 becomes even more useful in light of the short gear ratios.

The return of the spoon

To get closer to the goal, Mercedes has developed a more efficient rear wing. The chord of the main profile decreases, which now follows a downward curved spoon pattern. Even the mobile flap has a slightly hinted spoon, increasing its dimensions in relation to those of the lower profile, with the aim of increasing the speed gain with DRS open. It is also interesting to note how the external bulkheads of the endplates now have a recess along the edge. In fact, Mercedes has modular endplateswhich can be modified if necessary by removing or installing small panels to refine the overall resistance of the aileron.

The new wing of the W14 is similar in geometry to those of Red Bull and Ferrari, both teams that use spoon spoilers on high-download tracks. Own the Milton Keynes and Maranello teams have retouched the wings available for 2023, already glimpsed in the tests. It remains to be monitored whether Mercedes will also use the new wing in qualifying and in the race or if instead it will limit itself to testing it on Friday. The spoon aileron in fact improves speed on the straight, but it comes at the expense of the stability of a rear which on the W14 has already appeared rather wobbly.