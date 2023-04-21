Test driver, how much we miss you

Without private tests, with free practice sessions reduced to the bone and even with the sword of Damocles of the budget cap hanging over the teams’ heads, developing the single-seaters and increasing performance on the track during the season is becoming a real challenge for the teams. business. Also for this reason, if in the past the role of the test driver had a great weight in the team – the Ferrari driver Luca Badoer is unforgettable, usually grinding hundreds of kilometers of tests at Fiorano between one GP and another – in modern times that figure has been replaced by third driver.

Virtual steering wheel

What is formally ‘only’ the reserve of the two drivers in fact, it is increasingly used by teams for the difficult work on the simulatorless ‘romantic’ than the lap after lap during the week on the track, but equally important in view of Formula 1 2023. Alex Albon proved it two seasons ago, who in Red Bull as third driver had helped, through the development of the car on the simulator, Max Verstappen in the hunt for his first world title against Lewis Hamilton. Today, in Mercedes, that role is covered by another former owner of the Circus: Mick Schumacher.

New tasks

So far during the pre-season tests and in the first GPs of the season Schumacher has always traveled with the team, attending the race weekends from day one. From the GP of Emilia Romagna, scheduled at Imola on May 21st, the role of the former Haas driver will however change radically. As the German site explained Auto Motor und SportIndeed, the son of art will have to devote all of his Fridays to constant work in the factoryin Brackley, to the simulator. A sort of free practice parallel to the one that Hamilton and Russell will actually be carrying out on the track.

From Saturday on the circuit

Once this important work has been completed, which will be used by Mercedes for guarantee a greater variety of data for the choice of set-ups to be used in qualifying and the race, Schumacher will be boarding the plane to be with the team at the track from Saturday. A double commitment certainly tiring, but useful to the cause e to be carried out with the utmost care for the 2020 Formula 2 champion. With a view to 2024, the German’s goal, far from obvious, is to find a race seat again in F1perhaps in one of the teams that revolve around the Mercedes galaxy.