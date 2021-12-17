Although the plug-in hybrids are not the perfect solution for the mobility of the future, as heavy cars with limited electric range, they can be a way to start reducing emissions in the city until fully sustainable and renewable energy systems and energy arrive.

Mercedes he already knows the fate of this type of engine combination, as in 10-15 years it will no longer be possible to sell new cars capable of emitting even a single gram of CO2 per kilometer. But that doesn’t stop it from showing off as one of its plug-in cars, the Class S, be able to carry some ecological messages.

Let’s start with the emissions: the Class S 580 e has a combined, weighted fuel consumption of 1.0-0.6 liters / 100km; the combined, weighted CO2 emissions are between 22-15 g / km; the weighted combined energy consumption is 24.8-20.7 kWh / 100 km). The situation is better than the S 560 e. Even in the life cycle from production to the road the data is better: if we take into account a use of over 300,000 kilometers, this model produces about 14.1% (charging with European power mix) or 36.2% (hydroelectric energy) less CO2.

The S 580 e is produced at the Sindelfingen plant. On the roof of the factory is installed a system with about 12,000 photovoltaic modules and a power of about 5000 kWp (peak kilowatts). Although the upstream production of materials and components is responsible for emitting more carbon dioxide than the previous model, due to the higher content of light alloy in the body and the larger high voltage battery with a capacity of 28.6 kWh, the disadvantage should be made up for while using the car.

A total of 202 components of the new S-Class are made from recycled materials. The total weight of these components is 98.9 kilograms. For example, car floor coverings are made from regenerated nylon thread under the trade name Econyl. To produce it, old fishing nets and scraps of fabric coming in particular from carpets are recovered.

In addition to this model, the S 580 and 4MATIC also recently introduced a plug-in hybrid with all-wheel drive.