In the space of a few hours, the Mercedes garage went from the excitement of a possible one-two to the disappointment of the probable disqualification of George Russell, winner of the race after having invented – together with the pit wall – a brilliant one-stop strategy but now found with the car underweight by the stewards. This sword of Damocles hanging over the head of the young British driver was obviously the main topic of discussion in Wolff’s post-race press conference. The Austrian manager could not go into detail about the reasons why the W15 #63 was found 1.5 kg underweight but admitted that disqualification is a concrete possibility.

“I was hoping to talk about the win, about having two cars that controlled the race. But it was reported by the stewards that there is a weight discrepancy on the car,” commented the Viennese manager. Wolff was also asked whether the choice to make just one stop, thus wearing all four tyres much more than expected, could have had a significant impact on the overall total weight of the car: “I cannot comment,” reiterated the Mercedes boss, “it was clearly not in the plan to make just one stop, but let’s wait and see.”

Continuing his analysis, however, Wolff acknowledged that a disqualification “could come”. “You have to accept what the stewards’ decision will be,” Wolff concluded, “it is what it is. We have made, or could have made, a mistake. If there has been an infringement of the rules, we have to accept it. We have to learn from this as a team, even if there are many positive things today, obviously for George. He is an important driver, it is challenging to win in these races, even if this one was probably taken away from him.”