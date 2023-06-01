Mercedes, Barcelona the first real feedback on the W14 2.0

The technical revolution brought about by Mercedes he made his debut in Monte-Carlo on his own car, but it is clear that the peculiarities of the Monegasque circuit do not allow one to appreciate the value of the change on the W14, now based on a philosophy much more similar to that of Red Bull. For this reason, team principal Toto Wolff is anxiously awaiting the Spanish GP, the first real test bench of the W14 2.0.

The pilots Lewis Hamilton and George must have the same curiosity Russell, however, appeared satisfied after the Monaco GP, also because the Brackley team came close to the podium with the ex Williams. In the press conference of the Spanish Grand Prix, Russell talked about the new car and the expected behavior this weekend.

Russell’s words

“We have a big difference between Saturday and Sunday performances. This weekend will tell us where we are, we hope to get close to Alonso’s Aston Martin and be ahead of Ferrarthe“, this is the comment of Russell. “We brought some updates to Monaco that I wasn’t able to evaluate well due to the track. Anyway the car has not had any problems and this is already a positive basis from which to start again. If we had managed to do a good lap out of the pits we would certainly have reached the podium, but instead we only got a fifth position. Ocon deserved third place, and maybe if we had achieved it it wouldn’t have been an equally deserved result, but that error at the exit penalized us quite a bit“.

Development doesn’t stop

It is certainly not enough for Mercedes to have introduced the new car. In fact, the Brackley team intends to continue the development program and to bring updates also at Montmeló: “We certainly want to see what the Monaco package of updates has brought us to a more normal track, but we will also continue to work in parallel with a lot of other things. There will be elements that we will bring to Barcelona and many other things in the following races“explained technical director James Allison.