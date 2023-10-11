Russell, 2023 to forget

The dish cries for George Russell. The Briton, after beating Lewis Hamilton in his debut season with Mercedes, is failing to repeat himself. Despite a promising return from the break he finds himself in eighth place in the standings, with only 132 points and -62 behind his teammate.

If before the summer break the #63 suffered some poor performance, reaching the podium only in Spain, after the summer it was betrayed by a few episodes, such as the accident on the last lap in Singapore, and errors by others: the latest in chronological order was the contact caused by Hamilton himself on the first lap in Qatar, but we can also mention Mercedes’ wrong strategy in Zandvoort (a race further renewed by the final contact with Lando Norris). And to think that 2022 ended wonderfully for Toto Wolff’s protégé, with that double in Interlagos (Sprint and Grand Prix) which made him go on holiday with a smile and high expectations. Eleven months later, Russell doesn’t hesitate to define disastrous its 2023.

Russell’s words

“I am sorry for the result obtained by the team. For me, this year the drivers’ championship was a real disaster. Now I have only one goal: to finish second in the Constructors’ World Championship. The Qatar GP was a great opportunity, but I am still convinced that we will be able to achieve this goal. I’m optimistic because the car was fast, I had a great race and we have some small things to do for the last races of the season“, this is the comment of the Briton.

The former Williams driver also welcomed Hamilton’s apologies, who after accusing him in Qatar reviewed the images, understanding how the contact had been caused by his closure: “I really appreciate that Lewis apologized for the incident, that’s for sure. We respect each other and there was nothing intentional. Of course I was frustrated because it was a huge missed opportunity for both of us. The fight was not between us, but with Ferrari, although fortunately we scored more points than them“.