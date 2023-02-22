After Red Bull and Ferrari, Mercedes has finally revealed what the driving shifts of its drivers will be during the three-day test scheduled in Bahrain from tomorrow to Saturday. The first to take to the track on the Sakhir circuit, which will host the inaugural GP of the 2023 season on 5 March, will be George Russell. The young ex-Williams talent, in his second year with the Brackley team, will open the ball at 8 in the morning, then leaving the car to his teammate Lewis Hamilton in the afternoon session.

The same alternation will be repeated on the final day on Saturday. Conversely, on Friday, on day-2 of the tests, Hamilton will be driving in the morning with Russell busy in the afternoon. A curiosity: with these combinations Hamilton will be on the track at the same time as his great rival Max Verstappen only in tomorrow’s afternoon session. The challenge between the most titled driver on the grid and the current reigning world champion, therefore, will develop at least in these tests almost exclusively at a distance.